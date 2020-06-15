South Africa: Clive Eksteen, Thabang Moroe Not the Only Disciplinary Matters At Troubled CSA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Sunday that they had terminated the services of former head of sales and sponsor relations Clive Eksteen. Eksteen is now consulting with his legal team to consider his next move. It is not the only disciplinary case still ongoing, though.

When Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Sunday that they had terminated the services of former head of sales and sponsor relations Clive Eksteen, the timing was curious.

Eksteen had been suspended in October last year in relation to a 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL) payment dispute between CSA and the South African Cricketer' Association (SACA).

On Sunday, CSA confirmed that it had reached finality in its disciplinary process and Eksteen was dismissed immediately.

Eksteen is now consulting with his legal team to consider his next move.

Back at CSA, though, the development comes at a time when the board is facing significant pressure in its dealings with another disciplinary matter.

On Tuesday, president Chris Nenzani is set to address media in a video press conference to provide an update on all matters at CSA, but most pressing will be the board's inability to conclude the disciplinary process of suspended CEO Thabang More.

Suspended in December last year on allegations of misconduct, Moroe has still not been charged with anything and, last week, returned to work at the CSA headquarters in Johannesburg.

It immediately shone a spotlight onto Nenzani and the board, and they will be under pressure to reach finality sooner rather than later.

It is not the only disciplinary case still ongoing, though.

When Eksteen was suspended under the then-Moroe leadership, he was suspended alongside Corrie van Zyl (acting director of Cricket at the time) and Naasei Appiah (chief operating officer) for their alleged role in the 2018 MSL payment dispute.

Van Zyl's disciplinary hearing has since been completed and he is back at work at CSA, but Appiah's matter is still be unresolved.

A CSA spokesperson confirmed to Sport24 on Monday that the matter was still "in progress" after Appiah had appealed a decision that ruled him guilty.

It means that the CSA futures of both Moroe and Appiah are uncertain, but the Moroe case is obviously one that requires the most urgent attention from a CSA perspective.

In Moroe's absence, Jacques Faul has been operating as CSA's acting CEO and, together with new director of cricket Graeme Smith, the pair has taken significant strides towards mending the once fractured relationship with SACA.

That relationship under Moroe's leadership appeared to be irreparable at times and a return to power for Moroe would make for interesting developments on the SACA front.

If more concern to SACA, though, is how the uncertainty currently on display in CSA's leadership will influence potential sponsors and investors.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

