South Africa: Seven Men Wanted for Murder, Rape and Attempted Rape

15 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in Welkom have launched a search operation after a couple was murdered and their neighbor was raped on Sunday, 14 June 2020 at about 19:30 at Rheederspark, Welkom.

It is alleged that four males and the couple were having leisure time when the husband instructed them to leave as it was becoming late. An argument ensued between the guest males and the husband which led to the male suspects allegedly shooting the couple on the heads.

Marion Chongo aged 51 and Joyce Ntemutse Duma aged 38 died at the scene.

It is alleged that the men further took the deceased's daughter, undressed her and attempted to rape her however failed. They then proceeded to kidnapping the deceased's neighbour aged 29 who was also part of the gathering. She alleges that she was dragged to the bushes and raped by seven men who later released her.

A case of murder, kidnapping and attempted rape is under investigation at Welkom SAPS and police request anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Welkom SAPS Station Commander Brigadier Disebo Cezula on 072 191 0680 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively give information via MySAPS App.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

