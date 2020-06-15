South Africa: Lockdown - Violence, Hunger and Indifference

analysis

As we mark the anniversary of the 16 June 1976 uprising, many young people are experiencing hunger and there is widespread violence emanating from security forces. While it is understandable that many problems of the 'state of disaster' could not be anticipated, there is an element of indifference that is cause for disquiet.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

Before Covid-19 and the onset of the State of Disaster, it will be recalled that there was a low level of trust towards government. Although it had been a very important gain to see the departure of Jacob Zuma, the hopes that many cherished for a Cyril Ramaphosa ANC and state presidency did not appear to have materialised. The conditions of the poor remained substantially unaddressed and many of those who bore some responsibility through acts of corruption during the Zuma years remained unaccountable or in many cases in high office.

It will also be recalled that insofar as Ramaphosa undertook a cleanup, there was some ambiguity within the ANC leadership, mainly on the side of those who had been associated with Zuma and who feared prosecution. But it may have been that some or many who...