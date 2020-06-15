Liberia: Arcelormittal Ore Train Derailed

15 June 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Ishmael F. Menkor

A train belonging to steel giant ArcelorMittal-Liberia on Saturday, June 13, 2020, derailed in Zuluyee (between Ganta and Sanniquellie) while en route to Buchanan from the mining town of Yekepa in Nimba County.

"We heard a loud sound and woke up in fear, thinking that it was an explosion," said an elderly woman who lives near the track.

It is not clear what really led to the accident as a portion of the rail got disassembled under the weight of the locomotive. ArcelorMittal's Corporate Communication Manager, Amanda Hill, says an investigation has commenced into possible mechanical failure or malfunction on one of the wagons. There were 66 wagons carrying iron ore from the Tokadeh to Buchanan. About 38 wagons were detached from the locomotive during accident.

This is the first time in almost four years, since another locomotive derailed between Nimba and Bong, leaving ore scattered all over the scene of the accident.

As was with the previous accident, this one recorded no casualty, except that some of the wagons disconnected from the locomotive and dumping the iron ore on board the wagons.

Release from ArcelorMittal Liberia says rail operations have been temporarily suspended and recovery teams have been mobilized. Company engineers are working to restore operations as soon as possible, taking all necessary safety and anti-COVID-19 precautions for employees and the local community, as well as protecting the environment.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.