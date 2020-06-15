Kenya: People Sneaking From Lockdown Areas of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera Put On Notice

World Bank / Sambrian Mbaabu
Pandemic restrictions have emptied Nairobi streets of the usual traffic.
15 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has asked Kenyans not to hesitate to report people who use unscrupulous ways to sneak back to their villages from counties that are under lockdown.

They include Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera which remain under lockdown since April to July 6, when President Uhuru Kenyatta will issue new guidelines.

But despite the cessation of movement into and out the three counties, some people have been sneaking out to their villages upcountry or to other areas, in contravention of the containment measures.

Kagwe now wants people, especially those in rural Kenya to report such individuals through the Nyumba Kumi administrative structures for action to be taken, in measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"Utilize this governance structure to ensure that there are no strangers coming to your villages and homes because this is the main way the virus is transmitted," he said on Monday during the daily COVID-19 briefing from Nyandarua.

Kagwe said infections in the country had risen to 3,727 after 133 new infections were recorded.

Fatalies also rose to 104, after one more patient succumbed to the virus.

Kenya is implementing tough restrictions since March when the first case was confirmed in the country, with a night curfew now starting from 9pm to 4am.

Other measures include the closure of bars, with restaurants now allowed to operate between 4 am and 5pm.

Kagwe said the virus thrives when people move and maintained that the containment measures issued by the government should be adhered to strictly to flatten the curve.

"The virus does not move on its own, it is moved by people. If you see any stranger in your locality report them so that the spread of the virus is suppressed," he said.

9 counties out of the 47 are yet to record cases of coronavirus.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.