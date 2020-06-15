Sudan Airports Closed Until June 28

Premium Times
(file photo).
15 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese government extended the closure of all airports in the country for passenger traffic until June 28 as part of the coronavirus (Covid-19) precautions.

The Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that cargo flights are excluded from the ban, as well as technical and humanitarian aid, transporting employees of oil drilling companies, and the evacuation of foreign nationals.

The federal Ministry of Health reported 213 new coronavirus cases on Friday. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Sudan to 7,220 cases. 459 people died from the disease so far.

The Sudanese government reported the first confirmed coronavirus victim on March 10, when a 50-year-old man died from the disease.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

