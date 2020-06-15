Malawi: Has Chilima's Manifesto Humbled Chakwera's Hi-5 Message?

In the beginning there were two different political parties--Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM; each with its own message to woo voters.

Chakwera: Malawi needs transformative leadership

The MCP led by Lazarus Chakwera, had a catchy HI-5 phrase premised on: servant leadership, prospering together, ending corruption, rule of law and national unity.

On the other hand, Saulos Chilima's UTM had it all 'Tsogolo Lathu Lowala, Labwino, Lafika' mantra of transformation leadershp premised on specifics such as: 1 million jobs, cheaper fertilizer, free connection to utilities, rooting out corruption, etc.

However, today--when these two parties came together through a Tonse Alliance, it is becoming evident that Chakwera's non-specific HI-5 message has been swallowed up by Chilima's specific issue-based campaign messages.

Just look around.

In almost all the rallies addressed by Tonse Alliance, messages that props up are those about 1 million jobs, cheap fertilizer and rooting corruption.

Seldom does Chakwera's catchy HI-5 being expressed--perhaps is it because of Covid-19?

Does People's Party (PP) have message of its own? What about Khumbo Kachali, John Chisi, Kamuzu Chibambo, Enoch Chihana--do they have a message for Malawians or they are just riding on the backs of their alliance partners?

It is becoming evident that Chilima's campaign message is giving Tonse Alliance a considerable lease of life than any party to the alliance.

Arguably, on message wise, it wouldn't be an understatement to advance that Chilima is propelling Tonse to victory.

What is critical in all this is the mastery of message creation to help appeal to the voters without hustle.

Chakwera's HI-5 message, despite being catchy, is generic. It doesn't have those quick take home messages--sharp and memorable promised that can easily move a voter.

Lazarus Chakwera's phrases such as 'rule of law', 'servant leadership', 'prospering together', 'ending corruption', and 'national unity', are abstract and lifeless. They do not connect with voters as they are deemed bookish.

On the other hand, Chilima's phrases such as '1 Million Jobs' and 'Fertilizer at K4500' have life and are to the point. They speak direct to the common needs of a voter and, as a result, a voter connects easily.

This could be debatable but, let us face it; Chilima's campaign messages are giving Tonse a strong appeal to the voters. The 50-50 sharing deal is quite appropriate.

