Malawi: Unicaf University Pleads With Malawi 'Embrace Online Learning to Meet Demand for Degrees'

15 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Vice Chancellor for Unicaf University-Malawi Professor Kuthemba Mwale has appealed to Malawian students to embrace online learning to meet demands for degree and higher qualifications in tertiary education.

Kuthemba Mwale: Unicaf offers internationally recognised qualifications from the United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA) universities.

Mwale was speaking in Lilongwe during a media interface which Unicaf hosted.

He said there are more advantages in using online media than face-to-face interaction studies.

Giving exclusive presentation on the online learning, Unicaf Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr Robert Ridley said Unicaf is committed to develop and achieve top-level e-teaching and learning and research within the Malawian (African) context.

"For the past several years we have been making a lot of progresses, we now have almost 3000 students , we have 24 programmes , and 11 of those are accredited we also receive accreditation by BAC .

"The most important thing we have graduates at the end of the course. Recently we have just graduated 350 students with Masters Degree through online graduation due to corona virus." Ridley explained

Ridley said online learning is very important, saying even Cambridge University in United Kingdom has put all its programmes online due to the deadly Coronavirus.

He said online, a student can ask a question anytime without knocking on the door of the lecturer and get the answer.

Rdiley said all Degree programmes at Unicaf are accredited by National Council for Higher Education as well as British Accreditation Council (BAC).

Unicaf has online and blended learning delivery of local and internationally-recognised undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes. It is committed to setting the agenda in online higher education

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.