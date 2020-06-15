Tanzania: "Markets First" Lead to Emergence of New Bread Baskets in Western Tanzania

THE "markets first" approach is the way to consolidate Tanzania agriculture at the top both in the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and even at the continental level.

This has emerged in review of implementation of 3 years of PiATA-TIJA initiative in four regions Kagera, Kigoma, and Katavi, which have emerged as new food basket zones and the traditional food powerhouse Rukwa Region.

The initiative reached out to over 550,00 farmers in the four regions, and saw marked productivity increase and private sector investments, according to Mr Vianney Rweyendela, AGRA Country Manager for Tanzania.

"The work supported by PiATA-TIJA initiative which uses a "markets first" approach, has contributed to enabling the regions of Kagera, Kigoma, and Katavi to emerge as new food basket zones. The work also enhanced further the role that Rukwa Region plays as one of the "big four" in food production in Tanzania," he noted.

"To enhance economic benefits for the farmers a "markets first" approach was used in the development of the value chain, by focusing on value-added processing and trading. The net effect has been an increase in food security, trade, processing, and cross border trade as the centerpiece of the roadmap to an economic leapfrog."

Preliminary date in the review of the initiative indicates in the last three years, with support of the partnership and others, those three western regions have made strides in becoming dependable net food exporters and are enhancing Tanzania's status as the food powerhouse.

The PiATA-TIJA initiative in Tanzania is part of a pan-African Partnership for Inclusive Agricultural Transformation in Africa (PIATA), implemented by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

To generate increased outcomes, PiATA-TIJA delivered a number of key results, including contributing to improving the environment for agriculture value chain broad-based growth in the four regions; Reclaiming/expanding domestic market for key staple food and subsequently increased investment for traders along the value chain; Increasing the capacity of traders to leverage the export market opportunities through links between producers, off-takers, and end markets with neighboring countries.

The initiative also helped to developing productivity systems including seed production, fertilizer supply chains, agro-dealership, and extension; Created an environment for processors to scale up capacity and improve quality, and farmers to reduce post-harvest losses for grains.

"This is thanks to an increased number and capacity of warehouses. We have also seen greater mechanisation and increased availability of inputs in the villages, Mr Rweyendela said.

The resource partners of PIATA are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF); Rockefeller Foundation (RF); United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Department for International Development (DFID), and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). AGRA invests resources to catalyse partnerships that bring together the central government, local governments, private sector in the inputs and output markets, and smallholder farmers; To enable the development of strong food value chains.

"There is an increase in food security as well as increased trade, processing, and cross border trade as the centerpiece of the roadmap to an economic leapfrog. Produce in Kigoma Consortium has a huge export market in Burundi, Rwanda and DRC Congo, while Kagera Consortium has an export market base in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC Congo, and South Sudan. For the SUKA Consortium, it has an export market in Zambia, Rwanda, and DRC Congo," noted Mr. Rweyendela.

The actual data produced exported in the region is under the collection. At the national level, the regions contributed selling grains to the National Food Reserve Agency(NFRA), Bank of Tanzania shows that NFRA in 2018/19 had food stock (grains, mainly maize) between 62,288.0 tonnes and 95,534.1 tonnes.

"The stock of food held by the NFRA at the end of June 2019 was 67,335.9 tonnes, higher than 63,843.9 tonnes at the end of June 2018," noted the bank's annual report. 2018/19 NFRA purchased 47,115 tonnes of maize from farmers and sold out about 42,068 tonnes. From 201/18-2018/19 major exports to the EAC region were beans, maize grain, sisal rope, and tea.

PiATA-TIJA's multiplier effect includes an increased level of private sector investments

The consortium model, notes Mr Rweyendela, has brought increased levels of investments in input supplies-from mechanisation, seeds, fertilisers, and post-harvest technology and on the other hand higher-level processing and marketing beyond Tanzania's borders. There is a marked increase in inputs (improved seeds and fertilisers), manifested by increased production and a private sector with greater capacity, Mr Rweyendela, noted.

The four regions collectively have higher productivity levels due to higher use of technology, adoption of the use of improved seeds and fertilisers, and are on the right track to compete with traditional food basket areas in Tanzania.

looking at a few indicators, there is about 220 percent increase in Agro inputs shops (from 395 in 2017 to 1269 in 2019) and over 400 percent increased fertiliser sales (4428 MT in 2017 to 22,401 MT in 2019) In the three yeas there was about 238 percent increased in purchase of improved maize seeds sales (from 434 MT in 2017 to 14,54 MT in 2019).

Initial estimates saw production yield (metric ton/hectare) of two key staples-maize and beans increased by 230 percent and 100 percent respectively in the 4 regions under review, while rice production yield increased by 67 percent in Katavi and Rukwa regions, which has led to surplus production and pathway to increased incomes for smallholder farmers.

"We have strengthened agricultural inputs systems (agro-dealers'networks) to build linkages between input companies, hub agro, dealers, retail agro-dealers, and farmers while taking into consideration warehousing and access to markets, noted Mr Rweyendela.

A smallholder farmer, Mrs Edina Josephat, from Rwabigaga Village in Kagera, who plants maize, beans, and cassava in her 2-acre piece of land said that the most important thing PiATA-TIJA initiative has contributed to her life was knowledge about markets and access to markets.

"The beauty of farming is when it pays, when you know after harvest, sometimes later, you will be able to sell your products and earn a good living. For me, markets are everything and that is what I value most about PiATA-TIJA,"

One of the private sector partners in Kigoma Consortium, Mr Charles Makule, the Managing Director, Kitutu Enterprises & General Supplies, thanked AGRA for helping him to increase storage capacity from 50MT to 300MT, an increase of 500 percent.

"I thank AGRA for the PiATA-TIJA initiative. It has personally helped me to increase the processing of fortified maize flour from 1MT per day to 2MT per day. This means we are able to buy more maize from smallholder farmers," he said.

Mr. Boniventure Venance, Planning Officer, Tanzania Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), the implementation of PiATA Tija initiative has played a big role in addressing the missing links that were needed to improve farming for increased productivity in Western Tanzania.

"PiATA Tija has played a key role in empowering communities and SME's (mostly small scale farmers) with skills to start and run profitable businesses, while also improving the business environment, he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Smallholder farmers are proud to have increased income. They have also participated in improving the business environment, sharing their needs and aspirations with policymakers including drafting of crop bylaws, noted Mr Boniventure.

A hub Agro-dealer, Mama Bwilo, based in Sumbawanga, and connected to 30 Village-Based Advisors (VBAs), noted: "Thanks to PiATA Tija my input sales volume as well as my distribution channels have expanded. The initiative has helped to serve an additional 13 retail agro-dealers," she said. In 2018/19 she served over 10,000 smallholder farmers and sold about 437MT seeds and 200MT fertiliser.

According to the Tanzania Minister of Agriculture, Japhet Hasunga (MP), food production has continued to improve in the country. In his 2020/21 budget speech, he reported that in the 2019/20 cropping season, Tanzania will achieve 121percent food self-sufficiency, translating to a surplus of 2.8 million metric tons (MT).

AGRA supporting Tanzania in two groundbreaking programs

In supporting the government of Tanzania to beef up agriculture, from 2017 to 2020 AGRA has invested/committed a total of USD 75 M. In 2019/ 20, period AGRA is supporting Tanzania in two groundbreaking programs that will enable the scaling-out of the achievements in the four regions to the rest of the country.

The first is the support given to the government, through the ASDP-II coordinating mechanism to develop an Agro-industrialisation Development and Investment Flagship (TAIDF), a major component of the Industrialisation Drive by the 5th Phase Government. The second is support through TAMISEMI to enable the government to Strengthen the Coordination of ASDP-II by Local Government Authorities (SCALGA).

AGRA is an African-led, Africa-based institution transforming smallholder agriculture from a solitary struggle to survive into farming as a business that thrives. Its goal is to increase incomes and improve food security for 30 million farming households in 11 African countries by 2021.