Tanzania: Activists - No Country Is Perfect in Terms of Gender Equality

AS of now, there is no country that can claim to have achieved gender equality because of multiple obstacles which remain unchanged in law, socio-economic and in culture.

As a result women remain under-valued, continue to work more, earn less, have fewer choices, and experience multiple forms of violence at home and in public spheres, according to Rebecca Gyumi, Executive Director for Msichana Initiative.

She spoke this during the virtual roundtable dialogue in Dar es Salaam last week.

Hosted by UN Women, Msichana Initiative, Plan International and African Women Leaders' Network (AWLN), the dialogue was for sharing ideas on how to ensure young women and girls are at the center of the Covid-19 Response and Recovery in Tanzania. The dialogue involved over 100 participants from the Government, United Nations and Development Partners, women's rights, civil society and youth organisations, private sector and community-based networks.

According to Gyumi, in any pandemic women and girls are mostly affected due to their socio economic status in the society. Although Tanzania did not have lock-down as a measure to contain the virus, other measures such as closing of schools, limiting gatherings were invoked to protect the communities against the corona infection.

With such applied measures, although needed, people have witnessed a number of girls in the communities becoming more vulnerable to violence such as child marriages, female genital mutilation and teen pregnancies.

Reports from different parts of the country like Mara, Loliondo, Ruvuma and Mtwara on heightened cases of girls geting pregnant, being mutilated and married because of schools being closed.

Livelihoods of women and girls depend on the informal economy, with Covid-19 pandemic many women and households are facing economic hardships with severe economic stress which put girls and young women at higher risk of violence, exploitation and child labour.

Some of the young women who are in businesses experience difficulties in running their businesses and keep them afloat due to fall in purchasing power, which has resulted in inability to service their loans in financial institutions, such as Village Community Banking (VICOBA) and Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs).

Many young women and girls are reporting being closed from accessing information, Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) info, training and learning opportunities, most of the meetings and knowledge sharing opportunities have moved to digital spaces, majority of young people cannot afford to be online every day due to data costs.

Imagine if young women cannot access menstrual hygiene products during this time, how can they afford 2,000/-every day for purchasing data bundles? Queried Msichana Initiative boss, adding that:

The digital gap is big especially for young women and girls who are living in rural areas where internet access is still a challenge and that is only if they have access to. Young women spend most of their time in care work, if not taking care of their families, then helping their mothers in markets and farms.

Head of Cooperation at the Embassy of Finland and Chair of the Development Partners' Group for Gender Equality, Ms Riikka Raatikainen seconded Ms Gyumi's comments by saying that it is evident that no country is perfect in terms of gender equality, hence, prioritization in policy making and domestic resource mobilization would be increasingly important.

She added that it is also evident that as all countries have been hit by the impact of the pandemic with the global economy suffering, the situation that alarming scarcity of resources in the coming years.

"On behalf of Development Partners I want to mention that by now many of us have approved re-allocations, and increased funding commitments in order to respond better to the pandemic. Also Tanzania is benefiting from these allocations, both made at global level but also in the framework of country specific resource portfolios," she said.

UN Women Representative, Ms Hodan Addou presented that in 2019, UN Women launched the "Generation Equality" Campaign, with the aim of building the Momentum to the 25th Anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action to be commemorated in September this year.

An overarching objective of such the ongoing campaign is to create opportunities that will bring together the next generations of women's rights activists with the gender equality advocates and visionaries who were instrumental in creating the Beijing Platform for Action in 1995, with these change makers of all ages and genders working together to heighten efforts and effectively tackle the unfinished business of the Beijing Platform.

"However, as we are all aware, many of the great plans and strategies that were put in place to shine the light on gender equality in this landmark year were unfortunately disrupted by the rapid spread of the Corona virus," she said, adding that: Covid 19 has negatively impacted the health systems and socio-economic situations of many countries; and is threatening many of the hard-won gender equality gains made in the past decades.

What this means is that keeping the Generation Equality Momentum has become even more critical now than before the outbreak of the Coronavirus; and as people continue to respond to Covid-19, they must ensure that the gendered and multi-layered impacts of the pandemic do not deepen pervasive pre-existing inequalities and devastate women and girls.

It was expected that through the dialogue participants would be able to have an in-depth, productive discussion resulting in strategic and practical solutions, informed by best practice, on how they can work together to safeguard women's livelihoods; Ensure girls' safe access to education; Protect women and girls from violence; Mitigate the health risks for women who make up the majority of front-line healthcare workers; Address associated maternal health risks; Enhance the collection and analysis of gender disaggregated data on Covid-19; Advocate for gender-responsive stimulus packages, policies and budgets; and ensure that women's voices are adequately represented in key decision-making processes.