Angola: Minsa Reinforces Call for Voluntary Blood Donation

Luanda — The Ministry of Health (MINSA) reinforced, last Sunday, the call for awareness about the importance of regular blood donations, as a way to guarantee safety in blood transfusion procedures and encourage the first donation.

In a message to which ANGOP has had access, in the ambit of the World Blood Donor Day, the ministerial department said that the basis of an efficient blood service is the faithfulness of donations made by voluntary and regular donors.

According to the document, only one percent of the Angolan population donates blood, which puts the country below the WHO targets, which is between 4 and 5 percent.

MINSA highlights the need for advocacy in promoting the global blood donation incentive campaign, thus highlighting the donor's efforts and the impact of improving the health of the entire community.

Angola, with around 30 million inhabitants, has a number of voluntary donors below the required average - with roughly 20,000.

Of that number, 90 percent are family members of patients in need of blood transfusion, according to official government data.

The national blood bank needs 300,000 voluntary donors to close the deficit in this area and improve assistance to health facilities.