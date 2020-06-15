Tanzania: Mpango Turns to Banks As COVID-19 Bites

15 June 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By By the Citizen

Dodoma — The government wants lenders to meet their borrowers and assess difficulties that the latter were going through during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Finance and Planning minister, Dr Phillip Mpango, wants banks to act in line with the directives of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) on how to cushion the economy from adverse impacts of Covid-19.

Last month, the central Bank issued a raft of measures which it said would protect the financial sector stability and stabilise the economy in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, which has slowed economic activities around the globe.

The measures include allowing commercial banks to discuss with their customers the possibility to restructure loans and ask the lenders, in collaboration with the mobile network operators to increase transaction limits from Sh3 million to Sh5 million and daily balance from Sh5 million to Sh10 million among others.

Since then, a number of commercial banks have taken several steps in addressing the issue, with Exim Bank announcing that it was providing a relief of Sh160 billion in the forms of payment holidays and extension of loan repayment periods to help its clients in various sectors to sail through the ravaging Covid-19 with their businesses unscathed.

The provision did not go unnoticed by Dr Mpango during his presentation of the government bud-get for the 2020/21 financial year.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

