Uganda: Ndejje to Replace UPDF in League

The new proposed changes to make the Fufa Big League clubs nationwide are unfair and will put several teams at a disadvantage, the clubs have said.

In March, Fufa proposed reforms aimed at, among others, enhancing the quality of clubs, increasing sporting competition, creating better football brands, and increasing revenues for both the clubs and the league.

Among the reforms, 16 teams would play in the single-group nationwide league, replacing the current format of having two groups.

The changes would start 2021/2022 league season. However, during a consultative meeting on Friday attended by 12 clubs, it was agreed that a nationwide league was not affordable.

The clubs agreed on instead increasing the rounds of play from two to three effective from the 2021/2022 season. The team with a better head-to-head after two rounds would host the third round. Fufa president Moses Magogo stressed that the changes are inevitable, indicating that the clubs should look at the business side of the game.

"For long, we have dwelled on the sporting ground but we should be thinking about the other elements like governance and looking at the business side of football," he said.

Ndejje to be reinstated Nyamityobora representative Nasifu Dembe told Daily Monitor that the proposed three rounds will increase competition.

"Twenty-one games will be a good number for the teams as they prepare for the top flight," Dembe said. As of last season, each club had to play 14 games in the regular season. "That format really gives you a shot, even if you start badly, you have seven games to recover. As a last resort, teams will still have a lot to play for in the third round," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Although it was not part of the day's agenda, Daily Monitor has learnt that Ndejje University is set to be considered as the promoted team instead of UPDF. Ndejje petitioned Fufa after they were denied an automatic spot to the Premier League following the decision to end the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the Big League, Myda (Elgon Group) and UPDF (Rwenzori), were awarded the automatic promotion slots while Kitara, Kataka, Kiboga-Mbale Heroes and Ndejje University handed a chance to tussle for the remaining slot via play-off. Ndejje, who were second on the table when the season was ended, wrote to Fufa complaining about the reasons behind the decision to deny them direct promotion.

Ndejje were the leaders at the halfway mark with 18 points with Kitara second (16 points) UPDF was fourth on 14 points. But Magogo hinted on reaching a lasting solution after consultations with the competitions and legal committees.