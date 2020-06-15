Uganda: Govt Moves to Lift Fishing Ban On Lake Kyoga

15 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Simon Naulele

Government has for the second time set July 1 as the date for reopening Lake Kyoga to fishing.

Fishing on the lake was suspended last year on request by the district leaders under Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organisation (LAKIMO) following concerns of depletion of fish species due to poor fishing methods.

The government announced plans to reopen the lake in December last year but this never came to pass.

However, State minister for Fisheries Hellen Adoa Abeku last Thursday told residents of Soroti District that the fishermen will be allowed access to the lake on July 1.

Nevertheless, Ms Adoa said only registered fishermen with recommended boats and fishing gear will be allowed on the waters.

"On July 1 we shall open the lake, but only for registered fishermen with standard boats and legal fishing gear," she said.

The minister noted that the lake was closed due to over exploitation of the fish and use of illegal fishing gear, something she said led to reduction of diversity of fish species in the lake.

She also dismissed reports that the ban was an intention of the government to deny the fishing communities an opportunity to earn a livelihood from the lake.

The chairperson of Kamuda Sub-county in Soroti District, Mr Daniel Eigu, said they have started educating the communities on the need to destroy all the illegal gear if they do not want to clash with the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU).

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.