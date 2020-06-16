Rwanda: COVID-19 Cases Surpass 600 Mark

15 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Monday, June 15, reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 612 since mid-March when the country registered her first case.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases are linked to the Rusizi and Rusumo clusters, as well as repatriated Rwandans.

On the same day, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from treatment centres after recovery. The new cames were from 2,908 sample tests conducted over the last 24 hours.

In total, the country has carried out 94,059 sample tests of Covid-19 and recorded two deaths.

According to Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Rwanda is currently carrying out an assessment that will establish whether the resumption of inter-provincial movements and passenger taxi-moto services have had an impact on the prevalence of Covid-19 in the country.

The findings will partly inform next Covid-19 directives.

