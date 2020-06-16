Rwanda: Inside the Country's 10 Multi-Billion Dollar Green Projects

Rwanda recently submitted its new national climate plan dubbed "Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)" to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This is part of plans to create essential tools to implement the Paris Agreement to cope with climate change.

The financial resources for its implementation will be sourced from government budget, Rwandan communities, the private sector, NGOs, Rwanda Green Fund as well as international stakeholders

Doing Business looked into the report and compiled top ten multimillion climate investments in the next ten years for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

$380 million efficient cook stoves

Among the pledged investments include dissemination of modern efficient cook stoves to 80 per cent of the rural population and 50 per cent of the urban population by 2030 at the cost of $380 million with a target to reduce firewood and fossil energy consumption for cooking, the move that will reduce pressure on forests.

$285 million solar pumping for irrigation project

Rwanda has planned to invest $285 million in the use of solar water pumping systems for irrigation within agricultural production to replace diesel pumps, replace fossil fuel use which will reduce gas emissions that cause climate change and thus improves food security.

$206 million solar mini-grid project

Government also has plans to invest $206 million in the installation of solar mini-grids that could supply 68 MW (Mega Watt peak) in off-grid rural areas by 2030, as reflected in the Rural Electrification Strategy.

This will reduce the use of traditional biomass fuels, diesel and kerosene for domestic energy use.

$900 million electric vehicles

The e-mobility programme plans for the phased adoption of electric buses, passenger vehicles (cars) and motorcycles from 2020 onwards.

Requiring $900 million investment, the programme will reduce harmful pollutants and enhance resilience of population to disease and adverse climate impacts.

$36 million for generation of energy from waste

Rwanda seeks to invest $28 million in extraction and utilization of gas landfills (LFG) for power generation which will then reduce methane gas emissions in the air.

The country also seeks to invest $8 million in setting up Waste-to-energy (WtE) plants in Kigali.

Climate resilient crop varieties

At least $24 million will be spent on developing climate resilient crops and promote climate resilient livestock.

This will reduce gas emissions from land use and livestock.

At least $109.6 million will help expand crop and livestock insurance.

Huge investments in afforestation

$16.8 million will be spent on promoting afforestation and reforestation of designated areas.

Improving forest management for degraded forest resources is expected to cost $8.1 million while development of agroforestry and Sustainable Agriculture will require $91 million.

$10 million early warning system

Establishing an integrated early warning system, and disaster response plans will cost $10 million in the next few years whereby advance warning will be provided at least 30 minutes in advance of extreme weather events.

$59 million for climate compatible mining

Rwanda will invest $59 million in increasing the percentage of companies deploying climate compatible mining and this will reduce greenhouse gas emissions as energy efficiency measures get enhanced.

$185 million for adaptation to outbreak diseases

At least $185 million will help to strengthen preventive measures and create capacity to adapt to disease outbreaks.

It is said that some diseases are triggered by climate change.

$164.3 million for water security

An investment of $ 164.3 million will be needed in developing national water security through water conservation practices, wetlands restoration, water storage and efficient water use.

Volkswagen 's e-Golf that was launched in Kigali in October 2019. The e-mobility programme seeks to promote phased adoption of electric buses, passenger vehicles and motorcycles from 2020 onwards. Sam Ngendahimana.