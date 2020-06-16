Kenya: 4 Arrested in Garissa for Killing a Giraffe for Meat

15 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Four people have been arrested over poaching and trading in bushmeat in Garissa County.

The suspects were arrested in a joint security operation by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the Northern Rangelands Trust and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

KWS said 150 kilograms of giraffe meat and carcasses of Dikdiks and two lesser Kudu were seized from them during the arrest in Ijara,

"The team also seized hunting tools and a motorcycle from the suspects," KWS said in a statement.

They were all charged at the Garissa Law Courts on Monday.

Authorities believe the suspects are part of a wider network of poachers who hunt wild animals for meat that is later distributed in butcheries and other meat outlets in Garissa and neighbouring regions.

Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved.

