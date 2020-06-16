Kenya: 4 State House Officials Test Positive for COVID-19, but the President is Safe

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the country on the Covid-19 disease from State House in Nairobi on April 16.

Nairobi — Four State House officials have contracted COVID-19.

State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said the four are already undergoing treatment, with their close contacts being monitored.

She, however, assured that President Uhuru Kenyatta and all members of the First Family are safe.

"State House would like to inform Kenyans that His Excellency the President and the First Family are safe and free from COVID-19," she said in a statement to newsrooms.

The officials are among people who underwent targetted mass testing on June 11.

"The infected officers were admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County for treatment," she said, without disclosing who the affected officials are or their designation.

Public health officials have already begun monitoring families of the affected families and their close contacts, in line with regulations of the Ministry of Health as outlined by the World Health Organisation, (WHO).

In her statement, Dena said extra access protocols for State House staff residing outside the compound and visitors had been rolled out, to contain the spread.

"Let's us all therefore endeavor to fully adhere to the Covid-19 containment protocols as set out by the Ministry of Health," she said.

Other than the President and his family, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has since been tested for the disease and he is negative.

According to the latest Ministry of Health statistics, Kenya recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising total infections tally to 3,727.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 3,365 samples tested since Sunday.

"We are also happy to record that we have discharged 33 patients who have recovered from the virus," Kagwe said, on a visit to J.M Kariuki Hospital in Nyandarua County.

Total recoveries in Kenya stood at 1,286 by June 15.

"We have also lost one more patient," the Health CS said, raising total fatalities to 104.

Below is the full statement from State House

