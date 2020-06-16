Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Says He's Now Surviving On Personal Savings

As effects of coronavirus pandemic continues to impact negatively on sportsmen and women, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has revealed that he is currently surviving on his savings.

Polack said he is paying his family bills back in England from the money he has been saving in his entire coaching career.

PERSONAL SAVINGS

"What I'm feeding on and using to meet my family needs is money I started saving when I was at 35. Things are tough and you know we have not been receiving salaries because of lack of sponsorship," Polack told Nairobi News.

The 59-year-old tactician acknowledged that not everyone can adopt the culture of saving money but urged players to try always to save something to keep them going.

"Not everyone can save because sometimes what they receive goes into all their needs but let's try to spare something little. I'm really struggling but things would have been worse if my savings were depleted," he added.

The Briton is however hopeful that things will change in the near future. He also thanked the government for cushioning the players during these tough times.

TOUGH TIMES

Kenyan Premier League players have been going through tough economic times as some clubs have not been paying salaries due to lack of sponsorship.

Nairobi City Stars defender Wesley Onguso is one of the players who have ventured into boda boda business so as to make ends meet.

Polack's team is one of the clubs which have been really affected as they have not paid players salaries for the past five months.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier recently said that the situation has forced him to talk to landlords to rescue his players from being evicted due to rent arrears.