South Africa: Bellville Retirement Village Hit By COVID-19

15 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

One woman died at Bellville's Oude Westhof retirement facility and more than 40 residents and staff have contracted Covid-19, village manager Gerhard van der Merwe said on Monday.

This was despite the strict safety measures the facility introduced even before the lockdown was implemented at the end of March.

"We started a long time ago with isolating and locking down," said Van der Merwe. "And still it crept in."

Van der Merwe added that there was no way of pinning down exactly how the virus entered the complex.

However, people were isolated and everybody took Covid-19 advice and rules very seriously.

In spite of all their efforts, the numbers of people who contracted the coronavirus grew and last week, one of the residents died.

Netwerk24 reported that Duifie Theunissen died at the age of 77 last week. Her daughter Marianne du Toit said the retirement home's regulations had been so good that she was reluctant to let her mother leave for hospital care for another infection she picked up.

Asked how he thought it had entered the facility, Van der Merwe said: "You don't know. Was it someone coughing? Was it someone with diarrhoea? You can't pinpoint it to one person and say: 'That's the guy'."

In the meantime, with staff in quarantine or isolation, the facility had to find new nursing staff - "a scarce resource" in the Western Cape, which is currently bearing the brunt of the virus in South Africa.

Matron Ina Prevedello in the frail care section said: "We're coping," in between training the new staff. "It's a bit hectic."

She said that 22 residents and 25 staff members had contracted the virus in the frail care section and that the woman who died lived in the village in one of the houses.

The facility offers a range of services, including a heated pool, a hairdressing salon and a bar for a night cap. It also has a dining room, a library and a gym.

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.