South Africa: Suspect in Court for Allegedly Killing and Dumping Body of Unknown Woman in Dobsonville

15 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A man who was wanted for allegedly killing and dumping a woman's under a tree in Dobsonville, Soweto, last week has appeared in court.

The suspect appeared on a charge of murder in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Tshepo Mashego was arrested after he allegedly killed the unidentified woman elsewhere and dumped her body in Dobsonville on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the victim sustained stab wounds to her upper body. She was found by a group of local residents who were on their way home from a protest.

The woman was estimated to be in her early thirties.

Mashego is expected back in court on 29 June.

Outcry

The murder has added to the national outcry over the scourge of gender-based violence incidents that are occurring unabated nationwide.

A number of women have lost their lives since the introduction of the lockdown. Among the victims are Tshegofatso Pule who was murdered and her body found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort on 8 June.

Pule, 28, was eight months pregnant when she was killed. She was last seen leaving her Meadowlands home to visit her boyfriend in Florida. The police are yet to arrest a suspect.

In the Western Cape, 25-year-old Naledi Phangindawo was approached by a man at a cultural festival on 6 June who attacked her with a knife and an axe, which led to her death. The man later handed himself over to the police.

Also in the Western Cape, Cape Town police arrested a 28-year-old man for the double murder of a woman, 27, and a girl, 7, who were discovered in a house in Belhar."The 27-year-old female had multiple stab wounds on her body, while the child was found on the bathroom floor," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said at the weekend.

Netwerk24 named the victims as Altecia Kortjie and her daughter, Raynecia. The publication said the pair, who lived in Leiden, Delft, had gone missing on Tuesday 9 June.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved.

