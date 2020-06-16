South Africa: Mix-Up Sees Mother Convicted of Killing Son Appear in Wrong Courtroom

15 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A mix-up in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has led to the postponement of a case against a former Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer convicted of killing her young son.

The former officer was convicted in September 2019 for poisoning and killing her eight-year-old son. She was also found guilty of attempted murder for trying to kill her daughter.

The woman can't be named to protect the identity of her surviving daughter, who is now 14.

The former officer poisoned her two children and later opened fire on them with her service pistol.

The case was adjourned after the woman failed to appear in court in Monday.

Prosecutor Velaphi Mushwana told the court he had been informed the woman had earlier appeared in another courtroom.

Mushwana said he didn't know why the woman was taken to the wrong courtroom.

Acting judge David Mhango postponed the case until Wednesday and ordered that the woman be brought before him and not taken to the wrong courtroom again.

The woman's minor daughter is also expected to take the stand and testify during sentencing procedures. She is expected to give testimony about the injuries she sustained when her mother attempted to kill her using a gun.

On 28 January 2018, the woman gave her children breakfast laced with poison.

A short while later she shot at them, wounding them each in the abdomen.

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.