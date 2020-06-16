Nigeria: Simon Moses Signs Four-Year Deal With French Club

15 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Super Eagles forward, Simon Moses, has officially signed a four-year deal with French club Nantes.

Simon played on loan from Levante at Nantes last season and having posted impressive performances, the French club activated the option to sign the Nigerian star on a permanent deal.

In an official statement released on Monday, Nantes confirmed the 24-year-old would be at the club until July 1, 2024.

Recently voted as Nantes Player of the Season having amassed over 40 per cent of the fans' vote, Simon scored 9 goals last season and added eight assists to his tally.

Nantes described the Nigerian forward as a versatile as well as a technically-gifted player.

Simon has already said goodbye to fans and officials of his former club while he has promised those at Nantes to expect 'better things' ahead.

I want to use this opportunity to formally say goodbye to everybody at @LevanteUDD fans,Technical crew,Management and my Teammates for the love nd acceptance you guys will always be in my heartTo my new family @fcnantes Cheers to more better things to come by the grace of God🙏 pic.twitter.com/G1ob20vROM

- MSimon27 (@Simon27Moses) June 15, 2020

"I want to use this opportunity to formally say goodbye to everybody at @LevanteUD

"D fans,Technical crew,Management and my Teammates for the love nd acceptance you guys will always be in my heart.

"To my new family @fcnantes Cheers to more better things to come by the grace of God."

Simon has been enjoying a steady rise since he first joined a Slovakian club, AS Trencin in 2014, from GBS Academy and scored 13 goals in 33 league appearances in his one season at the club.

The pacy winger joined Gent the following season where he scored 21 goals in 108 league appearances.

He sorely missed out on a place in Nigeria's squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia due to an injury cupped in the latter stages of the preparations for the Mundial.

He, however, featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup where Nigeria finished as the third-best team.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.