Nigeria: Simon Moses Signs Four-Year Deal With French Club

Super Eagles forward, Simon Moses, has officially signed a four-year deal with French club Nantes.

Simon played on loan from Levante at Nantes last season and having posted impressive performances, the French club activated the option to sign the Nigerian star on a permanent deal.

In an official statement released on Monday, Nantes confirmed the 24-year-old would be at the club until July 1, 2024.

Recently voted as Nantes Player of the Season having amassed over 40 per cent of the fans' vote, Simon scored 9 goals last season and added eight assists to his tally.

Nantes described the Nigerian forward as a versatile as well as a technically-gifted player.

Simon has already said goodbye to fans and officials of his former club while he has promised those at Nantes to expect 'better things' ahead.

I want to use this opportunity to formally say goodbye to everybody at @LevanteUDD fans,Technical crew,Management and my Teammates for the love nd acceptance you guys will always be in my heartTo my new family @fcnantes Cheers to more better things to come by the grace of God🙏 pic.twitter.com/G1ob20vROM

- MSimon27 (@Simon27Moses) June 15, 2020

Simon has been enjoying a steady rise since he first joined a Slovakian club, AS Trencin in 2014, from GBS Academy and scored 13 goals in 33 league appearances in his one season at the club.

The pacy winger joined Gent the following season where he scored 21 goals in 108 league appearances.

He sorely missed out on a place in Nigeria's squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia due to an injury cupped in the latter stages of the preparations for the Mundial.

He, however, featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup where Nigeria finished as the third-best team.