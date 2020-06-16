South Africa: Woman's Tied Decomposing Body Found in a Bag Next to Joburg Highway

15 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

The decomposing body of a 25-year-old woman has been found in a bag next to the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park on Sunday, with her hands and legs bound with rope, the police have said.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, members of the Eldorado Park police received a report a dead body had been discovered by commuters along the Golden Highway next to the BP garage in Freedom Park at around 13:00.

"Police members found a big red bag containing the decomposed body of an unknown black female believed to be approximately 25 years of age," said Makhubele on Monday.

Tied up

She was wearing blue jeans and a straight weave, said the police.

Makhubele added her hands and legs were tied with rope from behind.

"There were no visible wounds and the circumstances surrounding the murder are currently unknown at this stage."

It has been a grim period for gender-based violence across South Africa, with the murders of Tshegofatso Pule in Gauteng, as well as Altecia Kortje and her seven-year-old daughter, Raynecia, in Cape Town just a few to be reported this past week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on the weekend said gender-based violence was a societal problem and should be fought by everyone, including the criminal justice system and NGOs.

