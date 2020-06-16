South Africa: City of Tshwane Closes Three of Its Buildings Due to COVID-19

14 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Vanessa Banton

Three City of Tshwane buildings will be closed from Monday until Thursday after employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The City's head office, Tshwane House, Mini Munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton Fire Station have been temporarily closed with immediate effect and will be reopen on Friday, the City said in a statement on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the City Selby Bokaba said that, over the next four days, employees from the affected buildings will work from home.

Contact tracing

"The interior of the buildings will be disinfected during the evacuation period to combat the spread of Covid-19 infectious risk emanating from the reported positive cases.

"All contacts will be traced and managed according to the Department of Health Covid-19 guidelines and protocols. Group Property Department and the Private Party will ensure adherence to the City of Tshwane's Standard Operating Procedure on buildings with confirmed Covid-19 positive cases," he said.

Head administrator Mpho Nawa said the City has a comprehensive workplace Covid-19 management plan in place, which is backed by protocols and guidelines.

"We will continue to take all precautionary measures aimed at protecting our employees as well as the public from contracting the coronavirus. We appeal to all the stakeholders to cooperate with us as we collectively deal with the pandemic to minimise its spread within the capital city," Nawa said.

Bokaba said the City will ensure that services rendered at the three affected buildings will be redirected to other offices, to ensure the continuation of service delivery.

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.