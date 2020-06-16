Nigeria: COVID-19 Forces Cancellation of Ocheho Invitational Handball Tourney

16 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has cancelled the 5th Sam Ocheho Invitational Handball Championship earlier slated for June 2020, due to coronavirus pandemic.

NFN President, Samuel Ocheho, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

"As part of our activities for 2020, the 5th Sam Ocheho Invitational Handball Championship was slated for June.

"The championship has previously attracted handball teams from the West Coast of Africa like Benin, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

"This year, we had planned to invite teams from Niger Republic and Togo," he said.

He, however, said that with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world the federation was forced to cancel the championship.

He said that the decision to cancel the championship was hinged on the safety of players and officials.

"This is a competition that handball players in Nigeria and other Western African countries usually look forward to.

"We apologise for our inability to host it this year as the pandemic took the shine off the championship.

"As a responsible federation we have no choice but to abide by the laws of the land and also to protect our players from COVID-19.

"We look forward to hosting the championship in 2022 and please stay safe," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

