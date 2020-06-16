Angola Records Highest COVID-19 Recoveries

Angola announced Saturday that 19 people had recovered from Covid-19, the highest number of recoveries in the country since it recorded its first two positive cases on March 21.

Previously, the highest number of Covid-19 recoveries recorded was 12. The total recoveries now stands at 61.

During the Covid-19 update on Saturday, Health State Secretary Franco Mufinda told journalists that eight additional positive cases were recorded bringing the tally to 138. The country has recorded six deaths and 549 people are quarantined.

All Covid-19 cases in Angola were recorded in capital Luanda.

"Out of the positive cases, 67 were imported and 75 of local transmission. Positive cases contact cases stand at 1,199," Mr Mufinda said.

Angola has a population of 30 million spread in 18 provinces. Luanda alone has seven million inhabitants.