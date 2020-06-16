Tunisia: 61 Bodies Recovered From Migrant Boat That Sank a Week Ago

15 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

At least 61 bodies have been recovered from the Mediterranean since a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia earlier this month, a judicial source said on Monday.

The boat was heading for Italy's coast and sank off the Tunisian city of Sfax.

Officials had said the boat set sail around 10 days ago and that some bodies had been found starting late on Sunday off the Kerkennah Islands.

The majority of the deceased migrants came from countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Sfax courts spokesman Murad al-Turki said.

It remains unclear how many were on the vessel.

The Tunisian coast has become a common launch point for thousands of migrants, including Tunisians, seeking a better life in Europe.

In May 2019, at least 70 migrants died after their boat sank off Sfax.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.