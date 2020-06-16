Tanzania: Govt to Increase Budget for Higher Education Students

THE government is committed to increasing budget funding for higher education students through the Higher Learning Students Loans Board (HLSB) to cover more beneficiaries during the forthcoming academic year.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, explained that since 2014/15 the government had been increasing its budget allocation to the board that had also resulted in an increase in the number of loan beneficiaries.

The funding has since increased to 450bn/-in 2019/10 from 348bn/-in 2014/15 benefiting at least 130,072 and 101,036 students respectively.

The government intends to ensure that all eligible students get loans to further their education and fulfil their academic goals.

"In this regard, the government plans to continue increasing the budget for the students through the HESLB to facilitate the process," she said.

She noted that the government through the board had been working on increasing public awareness as well as strengthening its performance by adopting advanced communication and technology systems.

"It has been running programmes to help interested parties apply for loans online," she said. Between April and June 2019, a similar programme benefited secondary schools, 17 national service camps where 46,669 beneficiaries were reached. A similar programme has been conducted between April and June this year.

The minister was responding to Special Seats MP Grace Tendega. The MP said there had been challenges in applying and accessing a student loan and wanted to know government strategies to address such a challenge.

But the minister said the government had been working hard to improve public awareness and increasing budget allocation to ensure all eligible students obtained a loan. The minister explained that the ongoing public awareness campaign by the board was to allow students to understand the requirements and procedures for submitting loan applications.

"Our priority is to ensure every qualified citizen gets access to a government loan scheme to advance their academic mission," she emphasised.