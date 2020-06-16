Tanzania: RC Hails Hai Leaders for Efficiency

KILIMANJARO Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira congratulated the leaders of Hai District Council in the region on obtaining an unqualified opinion certificate from the office of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) for 2018.

RC Mghwira commended the leaders recently in Hai District during the council's special meeting to discuss the CAG report. She said the achievement should be maintained.

"May I take this opportunity to congratulate you on this achievement, but you should not be satisfied. You need to get more than this. You can achieve more when you work well to address the challenges which were cited by the CAG even if it means identifying and mentioning those who you think don't perform well," she said.

Ms Mghwira also called upon councillors to continue cooperating with the district management team to maintain and sustain the achieved success.

"Good cooperation between political leaders (councillors) and experts will help the implementation of development projects effectively and make great strides," she said.

Speaking during a special session, Acting External Auditor with the CAG's Kilimanjaro Office, Mr Front Kisuma, said Hai District Council deserved the certificate after meeting audit-related requirements as par CAG's office.

"We have criteria that we usually use during audit sessions, including checking various samples of the projects implemented and revenue collection," he noted.

For his part, Hai District Council Executive Director (DED) Yohana Sintoo commended outgoing councillors for cooperation with the council management, saying it had contributed to the great achievements of the council for the past five years.

"Good cooperation has resulted in roaring success year after year for the entire first five years of the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli," he said.