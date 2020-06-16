Tanzania: Environmentalists Call for Ocean Conservation Measures

AS the world marked World Oceans Day last week, local environmentalists called upon members of the public to take conservation measures to create a healthier environment.

This year's World Oceans Day called for global movement leaders to protect 30 per cent of the blue planet by 2030. This critical need is called 30x30. By safeguarding at least 30 per cent of oceans through a network of highly protected areas, the world can help ensure a healthy home for all.

Speaking during the ocean's clean-up exercise at Coco Beach along the Indian Ocean in Dar es salaam at the weekend, the chairman of Care4Life Foundation, a nongovernment organisation that engages in environmental conservation and health life, Mr Denis Mwigusa, said ocean protection was important to humans and other marine creatures.

"We have identified critical areas and Coco Beach is very important to remain as clean as possible due to the fact that this area is always flooded with tourists and Dar es Salaam residents at weekends," he said.

He said members of the public should take steps to protect ocean areas, saying the foundation had been working closely with local authorities in bringing about public awareness on the importance of environmental conservation and healthy life.

"Our focus is to see everyone of us lives in healthy life and we will make sure that the conservation steps are sustainable," he said.

Earlier, Care4Life Foundation Secretary Pulcheria Njau said conservation must be part of Tanzanians' culture.

He said the foundation had been engaged in various environmental protection activities by planting trees in various places.

"To ensure our country remains green, we have already planted about 2,000 trees in various places in Dar es salaam. Our plan also is to plant trees in Dodoma this year," she said.