Tanzania: Land Disputes Attributed to Misinterpretation of Laws, Regulations

THE government has attributed ongoing land disputes to misinterpretation of laws and regulations especially by citizens and village authorities, the National Assembly heard yesterday.

Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Selemani Jafo said in his written response to Special Seat MP Mariam Kisangi (CCM) that such legal confusion posed a serious challenge in addressing land disputes in the country.

The laws include the Local Government Act (District Authorities), (Cap 287), Local Government (Town Authorities) (Cap 288) and the Urban Planning Act No 8 of 2007 which provide for procedures to consider when establishing and administering administrative areas such as streets, villages, wards, districts and even regions.

The procedures, among other things, involve preparing government announcements (Government Notice-GN) containing border information for each administrative area especially during the establishment of such authorities.

According to the minister, such announcements have not been well interpreted, causing members of the public fail to identify actual boundaries and create endless disputes.

"The ministry is, therefore, reviewing and improving guidelines that must be considered by all local government authorities when initiating new areas or upgrading administrative areas," he said. He noted that he was optimistic that the plan could help address the challenge.

Mr Jafo explained that the purpose of establishing a new administrative area village, a ward, a district, a municipal council or a city council must be accompanied with a draft map, specifying the geographical boundaries of the authority proposed to be established together and a draft map of the authority bordering it.

The MP said there had been land disputes in villages, streets, wards, districts and regions resulting in many areas to remain unidentified.

She asked when the government would bring about an end to such a problem.

Mr Jafo explained that the government was considering thorough verification of such maps before the minister approved the establishment of new or upgraded administrative areas.

He said his ministry was working with the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development to resolve land disputes by reviewing and translating land laws and government notices. He said the goal was to end such land disputes in districts and regions.