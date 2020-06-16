Tanzania: Delays in Fulfilment of JPM's Road Upgrade Promise Queried

SPECIAL Seats MP Sikudhani Chikambo (CCM) has expressed concern over delays in the fulfilment of President John Magufuli's promise to upgrade Mbinga-Mbamba Bay Road.

The lawmaker said the Head of State had promised in April 2016 to upgrade the road to tarmac level, but for years nothing had started.

She went on noting the Chiwindi-Mbamba Bay Road was also on the border yet it had not been upgraded given its potential socioeconomic impact in the area.

"When will work on these roads begin?" she asked.

Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Eng. Isack Kamwelwe said in his written response that the 65km-Mbinga-Mbamba Bay Road was part of the Songea-Mbinga-Mbamba Bay Road covering 165km.

He said the government had so far completed the construction of a 100km stretch from Songea to Mbinga. He noted that the Mbinga-Mbamba Bay Road a contractor was already working on the road. As of March 2020, the minister explained work on the road had reached 54 percent and the construction was scheduled to be completed in January next year.

Eng Kamwelwe said the government had embarked on a process to upgrade the road under the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads).

Tanroad completed actuarial designs and surveys since April 2020. It has also completed preparing tendering documents for Mbamba Bay-Lituhi Road and is raising funds to finance the construction of the road.

During the 2020/21 fiscal year the government set aside 1.3bn/-for the rehabilitation of both Chiwindi-Mbamba Bay Road and Mbamba Bay-Lituhi Road.