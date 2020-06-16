Rwanda: Government to Assess Impact of Interprovincial Movements

15 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

The Director-General of Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana has revealed that from Monday, June 15, the center will start assessing the impacts of allowing interprovincial movements and taxi-motos.

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) is the country's central health implementation agency.

In an interview on public broadcaster RBA on Sunday, June 14, Dr. Nsanzimana said that the assessment will include mass testing especially in Kigali.

The assessment will indicate whether movements and the release of taxi motos have had an impact on the prevalence of the virus. The results will determine whether the virus has gone beyond Rusizi and Rusumo.

In the last 7 days, according to Dr. Nsanzimana, 4 Covid-19 cases were identified in Kigali and were all connected to Rusizi patients. A motorcyclist who had also been operating in Rusizi was traced in Nyamasheke district and was immediately quarantined with all other contacts.

According to Dr. Nsanzimana, half of the people who have tested Covid-19 positive are asymptomatic or did not show symptoms.

Districts of Rusizi and Kirehe, Rusumo border are the sources of recent cases. Cross-border truck drivers and Rusizi residents who came into contact with initial cases that were recorded 12 days ago were the reason for the increase.

Dr. Nsanzimana explained that in addition to cases recorded in Rusizi and Rusumo border, there are Rwandans who entered the country from the neighboring DR Congo and were immediately put under quarantine.

Public urged to avoid panic

Dr. Nsanzimana allayed worries that although cases are increasing, patients and their contact are followed up and treated.

"We are recording a high number of cases but there is no need to panic. All new cases are contained and we know their sources and traces. We have also increased the number of tested daily samples, which might be one of the reasons behind the increase," he said.

Tested samples have exceeded 3,000 per day on June 14. The day also saw the highest number of recorded cases whose majority were families of patients.

Although Dr. Nsanzimana allayed worries regarding the recent increase in cases, he strongly encourages the public to follow the precautionary measures.

"Coronavirus might be closer to anyone that we think. We call upon the public to continue observing preventive measures. If we collectively take that responsibility, we will end this pandemic," he said.

Rwanda has so far recorded 582 cases of which 332 have recovered. A total 91, 551 samples have been tested since March 14 when the first case was recorded.

