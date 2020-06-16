Namibia: Keep Procurement Clear, Even in Crisis - IPPR

It is still not clear how all the money and goods that have been donated to the state to fight the Covid-19 pandemic have been spent to date.

This is not good for transparency and accountability, says the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

In the 10th issue of Procurement Tracker, the IPPR says since the dawning of Covid-19, it has been difficult to obtain information regarding the buying of essentials needed to fight the pandemic.

The Office of the Prime Minister, as the receiver of most of these donations, has also not responded to requests to make this information available, the IPPR says.

The government's public procurement unit, however, says an update on these procurements or tenders would only be available next month.

Companies, organisations and individuals have been donating to the state since March this year, and the IPPR is afraid that, without transparency, the current pandemic would be used as a cash cow by some.

The IPPR says procurement in times of crisis has always been a problem.

"Evidence indicates government departments and other entities have been abusing emergency procurement provisions, exposing the corruption risks of such practices," the IPPR says.

Like the IPPR, Market Namibia Tender Bulletins since the lockdown ended on 4 May 2020 have flagged the issue of transparency around what transpired with emergency procurements during stage 1 of the state of emergency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The IPPR says those who were forthcoming, however, included the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, who provided a list of SME mask producers across the country, which were identified and supplied with materials by the government.

The ministry did, however, not state where these materials were sourced from.

Conversely, despite repeated requests, the Office of the Prime Minister has not made available the list of suppliers of emergency food relief and the amounts spent, or of households assisted in response to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services, on the other hand, has advertised a number of emergency procurements during

the lockdown period, but it is unclear how or to whom these contracts have been awarded, the IPPR says.

The Procurement Policy Unit (PPU) in the Ministry of Finance told the IPPR that comprehensive information on emergency procurements under lockdown would only be made available next month.

Public entities are required to regularly report on procurement activities and transactions throughout the financial year.