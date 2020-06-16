Namibia: Kali Takes Bankers Association Reins

16 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

Letshego Namibia's chief executive officer Ester Kali last Friday took over as chairperson of the Bankers Association of Namibia.

Kali took the reins from FirstRand Namibia chief Sarel van Zyl and will head the association representing the seven commercial banks in Namibia on trade matters for the next 12 months.

The seven banks had assets worth N$143 billion at the end of March this year.

The association was formed in 1997, in accordance with the Banking Institutions Act. Members of the association are Bank Windhoek, Bank BIC Namibia, First National Bank, Nedbank Namibia, Letshego Bank Namibia, Trustco Bank and Standard Bank Namibia.

Kali met with Bank of Namibia governor Johannes !Gawaxab last week, who said the banking sector needs to be ready to provide the impetus for growth and development of the nation in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kali will chair the association until June 2021 as the position changes annually on a rotational basis among the heads of member commercial banks.

Richard Meeks of Nedbank Namibia will be Kali's deputy.

"We have a mammoth task ahead of us, especially in such trying times, but through a pandemic or not, we will always do the best we can," she said.

Kali said it is good to see all association members pulling together to assist customers.

Commercial banks had collectively repossessed items worth N$88 million at the end of March this year from N$65 million at the end of 2019.

This is a 35% increase.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.