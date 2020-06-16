Namibia: Kali Takes Bankers Association Reins

Letshego Namibia's chief executive officer Ester Kali last Friday took over as chairperson of the Bankers Association of Namibia.

Kali took the reins from FirstRand Namibia chief Sarel van Zyl and will head the association representing the seven commercial banks in Namibia on trade matters for the next 12 months.

The seven banks had assets worth N$143 billion at the end of March this year.

The association was formed in 1997, in accordance with the Banking Institutions Act. Members of the association are Bank Windhoek, Bank BIC Namibia, First National Bank, Nedbank Namibia, Letshego Bank Namibia, Trustco Bank and Standard Bank Namibia.

Kali met with Bank of Namibia governor Johannes !Gawaxab last week, who said the banking sector needs to be ready to provide the impetus for growth and development of the nation in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kali will chair the association until June 2021 as the position changes annually on a rotational basis among the heads of member commercial banks.

Richard Meeks of Nedbank Namibia will be Kali's deputy.

"We have a mammoth task ahead of us, especially in such trying times, but through a pandemic or not, we will always do the best we can," she said.

Kali said it is good to see all association members pulling together to assist customers.

Commercial banks had collectively repossessed items worth N$88 million at the end of March this year from N$65 million at the end of 2019.

This is a 35% increase.