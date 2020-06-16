Rwanda: 8 Arrested for Concealing Genocide Related Information

15 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has taken into custody 8 officials from Gitwe Hospital for allegedly hiding information related to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The officials were apprehended after discovery of bodies buried in a mass grave beneath the hospital in Ruhango district, on Monday, June 15.

Gerard Urayeneza, Director General of the hospital and Gitwe University Legal Representative, and other seven acquaintances are currently detained according to RIB.

"Hiding Genocide victims' remains is an act of Genocide denial, RIB therefore appeals to the public to continue sharing information on where Genocide victims were (hastily) buried so as to accord them a decent burial," RIB said on its social media platforms.

By press time, 10 bodies had been exhumed.

