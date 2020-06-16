Rwanda: Green Mall to Be Developed at Former Justice Ministry Premises

Duval Great Lakes Ltd, a subsidiary company of a French company "Groupe Duval" is going to construct a multibillion environmental-friendly complex at a building that used to house the ministry of justice near Kigali Convention Centre, The New Times has learnt.

Vicky Murabukirwa, the Managing Director of Duval Great Lakes Ltd told this publication that construction activities could start by the end of 2020 once businesses operating in the buildings have relocated.

"It is a huge multi-billion project but I can't reveal the cost now since we are in final studies of the total cost to be spent on the whole project. The project will be implemented on 26,000 square metres where green technologies will also be integrated," he said.

The move, he said, is in line with Rwanda's vision towards being climate-resilient and low carbon economy by 2050 and green building principles set up by Rwanda Housing Authority.

"Rwanda put environment and climate change in all policies and programs. The government is encouraging construction companies to use the process that is environmentally responsible. That is why the complex will have a green component with a wastewater recycling system, natural ventilation, eco-friendly lighting, solar panels and others," he said.

He added that there are investment opportunities as complex will need supply of green construction materials.

Solar water heaters are also part of green building technologies according to the Rwanda Green Building code.

The complex, he explained, will have 140 service apartment rooms, conference rooms, offices, entertainment and exhibition areas.

It will also have Cinema rooms, markets, shops, bars and restaurants, Forex Bureaus, natural areas, children areas, playgrounds, pharmacies, clinics and others.

"This is a complementary project besides Kigali Convention Centre. This means that people coming to events in the Kigali Convention might need to go out for different services and the project is a solution," he said.

He said that the construction will be completed within two years.

He added that last year, the group also finished a 16-storey building on 19,000 square metres in the Central Business Business District (CDB) in the city centre.

"We also tried to use green principles such as recycling wastewater, using energy-saving lights among others," he said.

Construction sector is a potential driver of future economic growth considering that the sector contributed Rwf647 billion to the national GDP in 2019.

And therefore, Faustin Munyazikwiye, the Deputy Director-General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority said the sector needs green investments.

"We urge more private investors to embrace Green investments which will help the country implement the recently submitted national climate plan and achieve vision 2050 for Rwanda based on green growth and low carbon economy," he said.

The new national climate plan, whose implementation requires $11 billion (Rwf10.2 trillion) in the next 10 years, is an essential tool to implement the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015.

Green building technologies, for instance, shows that efficient lighting in buildings will require a funding of $6.4 million according to the plan while solar water heater (SWH) programme will cost $52 million among other green technologies recommended for buildings.

Government says financial resources will come from the national budget, Rwandan communities, the private sector, and NGOs can also contribute significantly to these climate change-related activities through public-private partnerships.

Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA) and international funders will also continue to play a vital role in financing low carbon projects and programs.