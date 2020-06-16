Rwanda: Midfielder Mukunzi Believes He Still Has Room for Improvement

Rwanda international Yannick Mukunzi has said that he still has a long way to go to reach his full potential despite being one of the best midfielders of the last decade in the country.

Mukunzi, 24, joined Swedish third tier side Sandviken FC on loan from Rayon Sports last year, and the move was made permanent this year.

The former APR midfielder was part of the Rwanda U17starlets that competed at the 2011 Fifa U17 World Cup in Mexico, and, he says, he is proud of the progress he has made over the years and is convinced the brighter days of his career lie ahead.

"I am proud of how far I have come since 2011, there is no question about that... but there is a long way to go and the better days certainly lie ahead," he said in an interview with Times Sport on Monday.

"My professional career has just started, there is a lot to figure out and to learn."

Since making his senior international debut for Rwanda in 2015, Mukunzi is a regular feature in the team and has since received 35 caps, and scored four goals.

"I believe I still have room for improvement. There is a lot to achieve at club level and in international football [with Rwanda] but I am motivated to keep working and pushing limits."

The star holding midfielder, who joined Rayon from rivals APR at the end of the 2015-16 season, was a key player as Rayon became the first Rwandan team to reach the quarter-finals of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

He also helped the Blues to the 2016/2017 league title, having previously clinched two championships with APR.