Tanzania: House Passes 34.9trn/ - National Budget

THE government's 34.9trn/- revenue and expenditure plan for 2020/21 fiscal year has been endorsed by majority Members of Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai confirmed that 304 legislators voted in support of the budget that gives relief to workers, focuses on flagship projects, and creates more jobs and targets to boost industries while only 63 MPs voted against.

Finance and Planning Minister Dr Phillip Mpango had told earlier the parliamentarians that the government considered all available challenges and opportunities in proposing the 34.9trn/- budget estimates and expenditure.

According to the minister, although Tanzania didn't record bad effects of the coronavirus pandemic, other countries that imposed lockdown, for instance, had suffered 20 per cent slowdown in their economic growth.

But he said the budget that has just been endorsed grant duty remission of zero per cent on raw materials used by domestic manufacturers specifically for diagnosis, prevention, treatment and management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There will be no excise duty, we have reduced skills development levy and we have eliminated almost 60 charges and duties immediately July 1 this year to allow the general public to increase their income during this trying moment.

"We have also granted duty remission for zero per cent instead of 25 per cent on packaging materials used by domestic manufacturers.

Also a zero rate instead of 10 per cent on corks used by local wine manufacturers as well as cocoa powder in order to promote cocoa farming, create employment and increase government revenue," he said the duty holiday lasts for twelve months.

The minister revisited that OECD survey on the impact of Covid-19 saying that unlike other countries, Tanzania's domestic revenues, the collection raised by 8.2 per cent, the export of gold also doubled and food production increased by 118 per cent.

"Our survey on the impact of coronavirus on the economy has been reflected by the president's vision and decision to avoid lockdown and implement a more friendly approach to contain the virus," he noted.

The Finance and Planning Minister said the government would be monitoring economic indicators and implementation of the budget and would make adjustments, should need to be during the first half of the financial year.

On the implementation of a five-year development plan that comes to an end this year, Dr Mpango slammed MPs who had moved to criticise the government saying such claims are baseless and unfounded.

He said regardless of the ongoing development projects, the public now have access to 1198 dispensaries, 487 health centres, 71 hospitals that have been built countrywide.

The number of villages and urban communities with access to water services and electricity has increased. Communication coverage has also improved while more children are benefiting with free education and the number of students benefiting with high education students' loans board are also increasing.

The minister moved to detail that transport infrastructures have also been considered and yet the government has moved to Dodoma.

He was concerned by the level of reasoning and sight by some parliamentarians who had the courage to question the level of government efforts to implement the development plan.

The Minister announced that the government will contract an independent assessor to conduct an actual evaluation of the state's second phase of the five-year development plan.

Meanwhile, Dr Mpango defended the government's merging of the public institutions, including banks, saying the move has increased efficiency and improved service delivery.

Meanwhile, the Parliament yesterday approved the government revenue-raising proposals in the Finance bill 2020 which target to improve management of the public fund and a proposal to empower TRA to take over tourism sector revenue collection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The bill which proposes amendments of about 18 other legislations intends to set, modify, reduce or repeal tax rates, taxes, fees and charges and improve tax collection.

Finance and Planning Minister Dr Phillip Mpango proposed an increase in the taxable income by threshold from 170,000/- to 270,000/- per month and increasing the minimum wage of unpaid personal income tax from 2.04m/- to 3.24m/- per year.

Parliamentary Standing Budget Committee lauded the government for continuously abolishing the value-added tax on the agriculture sector, saying it would encourage processing and investment in the sector.

The committee advised the government, however, to consider possibilities of ending such taxes on drilling machinery for boreholes and milk storage facilities.