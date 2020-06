South Sudan's coronavirus tally has risen to 1,755 after its public health laboratory confirmed 62 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The country also reported three new deaths, bringing the total of fatalities to 30, while 58 people have recovered from the virus.

"Health authorities are still following up 3,582 contacts," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

South Sudan's Health ministry urged the public to strictly adhere to preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.