Nigeria: Govt Receives N1.69 Billion COVID-19 Donations in April, May

16 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The federal government said it has received a total sum of N1.69 billion as COVID-19 eradication support donations from April 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Henshaw Ogubike, in Abuja.

Ogubike said that the donations were received through designated commercial bank accounts and the Central Bank of Nigeria/treasury single account (CBN/TSA).

He made reference to the accounts opened recently with some commercial banks by the federal government through the office of the accountant-general, into which donations could be made.

According to Ogubike, this was in addition to the CBN/TSA account, in order to ensure effective and efficient coordination and management of the funds.

He said a breakdown of the N1.69 billion indicated that a total of N792.12 million was received from April 1, 2020 to May 8, 2020, and details of that donation had been made public.

Ogubike also disclosed that N897.64 million was received from May 9, 2020 to May 31, 2020.

He added that out of the sum, the total amount received through commercial banks was N710.076 million while N187.56 million was received through CBN/TSA.

"From May 9, to May 31, the sum of N100 million was received through Zenith Bank; N507.75 million through First Bank; N2.21 million through Access Bank; and N100.11million through GT Bank," Ogubike said.

