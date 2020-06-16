Tanzania: Three More MPs Swap Chadema for Ruling Party CCM

Dodoma — Parliament is set to be dissolved tomorrow when President Magufuli addresses the legislators in Dodoma but already there has been one drama after another.

Three special seats Members of Parliament on Chadema ticket have announced intention to ditch the main opposition party in favour of the ruling party CCM.

The three MPs Sware Semesi, Anna Gidarya and Latifa Chande announced their intentions today in Parliament.

The Party hierarchy is yet to comment on the latest defection of the three special seats MPs

The trio now join others who were expelled in May, such as Anthony Komu (Moshi Rural), Joseph Selasini (Rombo), David Silinde (Momba) and Wilfred Lwakatare (Bukoba Urban).

They were stripped off their party membership after they were accused of going against the Chadema's directive to stay away from Parliament over the coronavirus infect ion fears.

Earlier in the day Kilwa South lawmaker Selemani Bungara alias Bwege announced his defection to ACT Wazalendo, ditching another opposition party CUF, saying he will disclose the next course of action after the dissolution of the Parliament tomorrow.