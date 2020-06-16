Tanzania: Three More MPs Swap Chadema for Ruling Party CCM

15 June 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — Parliament is set to be dissolved tomorrow when President Magufuli addresses the legislators in Dodoma but already there has been one drama after another.

Three special seats Members of Parliament on Chadema ticket have announced intention to ditch the main opposition party in favour of the ruling party CCM.

The three MPs Sware Semesi, Anna Gidarya and Latifa Chande announced their intentions today in Parliament.

The Party hierarchy is yet to comment on the latest defection of the three special seats MPs

The trio now join others who were expelled in May, such as Anthony Komu (Moshi Rural), Joseph Selasini (Rombo), David Silinde (Momba) and Wilfred Lwakatare (Bukoba Urban).

They were stripped off their party membership after they were accused of going against the Chadema's directive to stay away from Parliament over the coronavirus infect ion fears.

Earlier in the day Kilwa South lawmaker Selemani Bungara alias Bwege announced his defection to ACT Wazalendo, ditching another opposition party CUF, saying he will disclose the next course of action after the dissolution of the Parliament tomorrow.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.