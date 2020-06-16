Malawi: Government Declares June a Month of Albinism Awareness

Lilongwe — As part of Commemoration of the International Day of Albinism which falls on 13th June Ministry of Person's with Disability and the Elderly together has said that government has declared June a month of Albinism awareness.

This year's commemoration is aimed at promoting an affirmative change of mindset and influence positive attitude in the community towards persons with Albinism in order to support them to shine.

Addressing the media during a press briefing, Minister of Persons with Disability and the Elderly Clement Chiwaya said the theme for this year's commemoration is "Made to Shine: Protect and promote our Rights"

He said this year's theme resonates very well with the strides that Malawi has made so far in promoting the lives of persons with Albinism.

"The country celebrates the courage and strength of persons with albinism despite the discrimination, stigmatization and violence they have faced in our local." Said Chiwaya.

Chiwaya added that due to the current Covid-19 pandemic open day commemoration will be postponed to a later date in august and it will take place in Mchinji.

"Let me emphasize the need to continue to raise awareness on albinism and address the deep-rooted myths and attitudes against persons with albinism."

The international Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly and it is celebrated every year on the 13th of June.