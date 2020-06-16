Malawi: Government Declares June a Month of Albinism Awareness

15 June 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Mayamiko Chimbali and Grace Sabao

Lilongwe — As part of Commemoration of the International Day of Albinism which falls on 13th June Ministry of Person's with Disability and the Elderly together has said that government has declared June a month of Albinism awareness.

This year's commemoration is aimed at promoting an affirmative change of mindset and influence positive attitude in the community towards persons with Albinism in order to support them to shine.

Addressing the media during a press briefing, Minister of Persons with Disability and the Elderly Clement Chiwaya said the theme for this year's commemoration is "Made to Shine: Protect and promote our Rights"

He said this year's theme resonates very well with the strides that Malawi has made so far in promoting the lives of persons with Albinism.

"The country celebrates the courage and strength of persons with albinism despite the discrimination, stigmatization and violence they have faced in our local." Said Chiwaya.

Chiwaya added that due to the current Covid-19 pandemic open day commemoration will be postponed to a later date in august and it will take place in Mchinji.

"Let me emphasize the need to continue to raise awareness on albinism and address the deep-rooted myths and attitudes against persons with albinism."

The international Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly and it is celebrated every year on the 13th of June.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.