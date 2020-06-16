Malawi: Deputy Minister Jeffrey Urges Chiefs, Politicians to Prioritize Development

Nkhotakota — Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Grezelder Jeffrey has called on chiefs and politicians in Nkhotakota to put aside their political differences and focus on developing the district for the benefit of the people.

She was speaking on Saturday at Traditional Authority (TA) Malengachanzi Headquarters in Nkhotakota during celebration for the installation of Cassim Malenga as TA Malengachanzi.

Malenga was installed new TA Malengachanzi last month at a function that took place in the District Commissioners (DC) office, witnessed by a handful of selected people as a preventive measure for the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, multitudes thronged the traditional leader's headquarters to witness, celebrate and offer gifts to the newly installed TA.

Speaking at the function also graced by former vice president, Cassim Chilumpha, Nkhotakota Central and South members of Parliament Peter Mazizi and Brainex Kaise, respectively among other notable faces, Jeffrey called on politicians to put development of the district first.

"When people go to vote, what they benefit is development. We need to ensure that we have made significant positive impact in the lives of the people in this district before our time in leadership positions is over so people will remember us.

"I call upon us to prioritize development for our people and do away with petty politicking for our district to develop" said Jeffrey.

She advised the new T/A to be a man of integrity by avoiding corruption and favoritism if he is to earn respect from his subjects.

Nkhotakota District Council Chairperson, Sam Chunga said the presence of the Deputy Minister testified that the president had appointed Malenga as T/A Malengachanzi.

He advised the chief to avoid vengeance and holding grudges against those who wronged him before, saying as a leader, he needed to work with all people.

A member of the family, Imran Ling'wanu said Cassim Malenga is the rightful heir to the Malengachanzi chieftainship in line with the Chewa culture.

The chieftaincy fell vacant following the death of T/A Malengachanzi, this year.