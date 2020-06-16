Zimbabwe: FC Prison Stars Appeal

FC Prisons Stars have appealed against their expulsion from the ZIFA Northern Region Division One League.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services-owned side were last week notified that their slot in the league had been given to Golden Eagles as they had not paid their affiliation fees.

FC Prison Stars and Cam and Motor were expelled from the league after they could not pay their affiliation fees in time.

Tendayi "Zulu" Chaponda, the club chairman, wrote to the league saying the decision to expel his club was unfair. FC Prison Stars won their Division Two league campaign, ahead of Golden Eagles.

Chaponda argues there is a danger football could lose its soul, where it's converted into an island of only the rich boys, with those who would have earned their stripes not being given a chance.

"When you look at a club like Prison Stars, one thing you have to consider is how many players ended up being gainly employed by the ZPCS because they play football," said Chaponda.

"Those players are now looking after their families and that's what this country needs and what football should be all about.

"For me, such clubs, because they offer employment opportunities for their members, should be given time to complete the formalities related to affiliation.

"We played in Division Two, we didn't want to buy a franchise in Division One because we believe we should earn our right to play in the league, and we won our league.

"What I can't understand is why we should just be kicked out, without being given time to clear our obligations, when football is at a standstill right now because of the coronavirus?

"It appears there are people who didn't want us in the league in the first place and this is very sad because we are abusing the system and making a mockery of the structures which have sustained our football for a long time.

Chaponda said the PSL gave their members enough time to pay their affiliation fees and the Division One leagues should also have done the same.

"The league made assumptions that the club did not have the capacity to honour its obligations simply based on the delayed payment of affiliation fees," he said.

"FC Prison Stars have the capacity and is well supported by the ZPCS and referees' fees will be catered for by the club benefactor.

"The league cannot shut the door for the team as clubs are still registering players and no date for the season resumption has yet been set.

"All correspondents which we received were not authentic as there was no representation or signature as the chairman, who represents the NRSL legally, and is an authorised signatory.

"The team invested a lot of resources and fought hard for its promotion to the league, so their hard work and tremendous effort cannot be ignored."

FC Prisons were notified of their expulsion last week and were replaced by Golden Eagles for the Harare Province Division Two slot.