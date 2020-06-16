Zimbabwe: Rugby Teen Star Gets Scholarship

16 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Two days into the initial three-week coronavirus-enforced lockdown in South Africa, Northwood School head prefect, Vernon Matongo, wrote a reassuring letter to his fellow students and rugby teammates.

So rich, and inspiring, was the message the Durban-based learning institution posted it on their social media platforms generating positive feedback from students and other stakeholders alike.

"Together, standing tall, hearts of steel and heads of knowledge, now and never to be broken... ," reads part of the letter.

And, it is that heart of steel and intelligence which have come together to earn the former Hillcrest prop a full rugby scholarship at Stellenbosch University where he will be studying towards a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting Science.

The Knights 15s vice-captain has already had an impressive profile despite his young age.

Matongo, a former Alexandra Park Primary School student, has played for the famed Sharks Under-16 and represented the South African Under-16 team.

Northwood School yesterday congratulated their "beast" for the achievement, which comes just days after his front-row partner Ryan Francis joined the Sharks.

"Congratulations to Northwood Head Prefect and First XV vice-captain, Vernon Matongo, who has been awarded a full rugby scholarship to Stellenbosch University where he will be studying towards a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree," the school said.

"A well-deserved achievement for a young Knight who gives his all in the classroom, on the sports-field and in serving Northwood."

Matongo is widely regarded as one of the best rising talents in the game in Zimbabwe.

He first made an impact as a mere 12-year-old prop in the 2014 Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-13 Craven Week.

His profile has been growing and. in 2018, together with teammate, Chulumanco "Range" Mfakadolo, he was selected for the South Africa Rugby Union Elite Player Development Rugby camp two years ago.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union president, Aaron Jani, hailed the teenager's rise and encouraged him to stay focused.

"Indeed it's an encouraging sign to have one of your own being awarded a scholarship at such an elite university.

"As the Zimbabwe Rugby Union, we would like to congratulate the youngster (Matongo) for this hefty development," said Jani.

"I would like to urge him (Matongo) to stay disciplined and dedicated to the game. He is definitely one for the future, so to speak.

"Matongo is a good player and I foresee him going places if he can stay focused. It's not every day that these developments happen.

"The young man should use this opportunity, he has to inspire other upcoming stars."

