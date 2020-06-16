Zimbabwe: Coachella Wins Platinum Plate

16 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

In-form runner Coachella, once again proved he is one to beat after he romped to victory in the 1100metres Pinnacle Plate 105 at Borrowdale Park.

Horseracing returned to action last week.

The Bridget Stidolph yard runner came into the race carrying 62 kgs and had Norbert Takawira on the irons as they beat a strong field.

Coming into the race, the six-year-old Alado (GB) gelding, had won eight races from 1000m to 1260m, including the 2017 HRIB Gold Cup.

On Friday the partnership of Coachella and Takawira smashed the course and class records with a time of 62.39s over the 1100m trip which was previously held by Life Is Good at 62.99s.

Life Is Good had broken the November 2013 Two Buck Chuck Class Record of 64.99s.

What A Dandy, with Kelvin Derere, came second, followed by Christofle then Clash City Rocker.

A total of seven races where run on Friday.

