Namibia: Hope Fund Donates Thermal Cameras

FirstRand Namibia HOPE (Health Optimisation in a Pandemic Emergency) Fund recently donated 15 fever screening thermal cameras to the value of N$1.4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to strengthen government's efforts of detecting any early infections, thereby taking speedy protective measures. The cameras will be utilised at high-risk points of migration between regions and borders, as well as crowded areas such as hospitals to assist those on the frontline in identifying potentially infected people.

In his address, FirstRand CEO Sarel van Zyl emphasised the group's commitment to "taking decisive steps needed to continue to protect and develop the Namibian society, environment and economy at large".

Van Zyl added that FirstRand Namibia was committed to augmenting the current government and national initiatives towards creating a future of shared prosperity for all.

"We are committed to leveraging our core capabilities, pulling people and solutions together to enable the greater good and shared value for all with whom we come in contact with."

Minister of health Kalumbi Shangula expressed his gratitude for the generous support from FirstRand Namibia, saying: "The support received will go a long way in assisting GRN to achieve its objectives and contain Covid-19 in Namibia. More investment in preventative efforts are needed because if it is not managed, it will become more complicated and difficult to manage.

"The donation is a result of consultations between FirstRand Namibia and the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and it conforms with the specifications given by the Ministry. Thank you, FirstRand, for joining the long list of individuals, private and public sector who have come on board to assist the Government of the Republic of Namibia".

Established in April 2020, the HOPE Fund's immediate objective is to accelerate the scaling of Namibia's Covid-19 critical care capacity and is particularly focused on supporting the medical structures and resources of the country. FirstRand Namibia allocated an anchor investment of N$10 million to HOPE, funded by the banking arms of the group, FNB Namibia and RMB.

The HOPE Fund has, however, widened the scope of assistance through RMB and in partnership with Bokomo Namibia on the Bag of Hope Food Drive on the FNB Happiness Store, which was launched in May and has thus far collected almost 2 000 bags of mielie meal, ready for distribution.