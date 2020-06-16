Nigeria: Osun Nawoj Demands Prompt Prosecution of Rapists

Osogbo — The Osun State chapter of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called for collaborative efforts between the police and the judiciary towards prompt prosecution of any sexual gender-based case in the state.

NAWOJ, championing the campaign with #JusticeForRAPEvictims, said this would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

In a statement signed by the Osun NAWOJ Chairperson and Secretary, Mrs Motunrayo Ayegbayo and Mrs Florence Babasola respectively, the association frowned at the increasing rate of rape cases in Nigeria, particularly in Osun State.

The association stated that speedy trials for rape cases would go a long way in curbing the dastardly act.

The statement said, "As mothers, we are worried at the increasing rate of this crime. Starting from the police, rape cases should not be taken with gloved hands. The police should charge rapists to court without any foot-dragging.

Our lawyers should diligently prosecute rapists, while judges should give rape cases accelerated hearing no matter, whose ox is gored.

"The police and judiciary must not allow families, friends,

influencers or supporters of rapists to intervene in prosecution and court process.

"As NAWOJ in Osun, we are combat ready to give enough publicity to any rape case and to support any organisation with the same vision of breaking the culture of silence about rape. To be a woman is not a crime."

NAWOJ urged parents to instil values in their female children by encouraging them to dress properly.

The body also advised parents to stop sending their daughters on unnecessary errands, especially in the early and late hours of the day.